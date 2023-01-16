Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) & Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Head-To-Head Survey

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 26.52% 11.36% 0.87% Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 10.05% 1.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

68.3% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bank of America and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $93.85 billion 3.01 $31.98 billion $3.19 11.04 Jeffersonville Bancorp $23.27 million 3.59 $5.94 million $1.87 10.56

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. Jeffersonville Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bank of America pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of America and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 0 6 7 0 2.54 Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of America presently has a consensus price target of $41.94, indicating a potential upside of 19.04%. Given Bank of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Summary

Bank of America beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Global Wealth and Investment Management segment offers solutions to meet client’s needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, NOW, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat, home improvement, debt consolidation, check, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installment, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2022, it had 12 full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Loch Sheldrake, Monticello, Narrowsburg, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

