Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0072

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $12.21 million and approximately $51,795.31 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00041668 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004710 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018346 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00232661 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00720545 USD and is down -14.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $58,038.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

