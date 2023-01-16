JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 1,000 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($12.18) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASC. Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.19) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.36) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.19) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.61) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 660 ($8.04) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 941.36 ($11.47).

ASC opened at GBX 745 ($9.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,496 ($30.41). The company has a market capitalization of £745.11 million and a PE ratio of 2,403.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 607.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 711.10.

In related news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.81), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,473.26). In other ASOS news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.81), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,473.26). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($321,052.63).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

