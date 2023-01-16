JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $9.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Coty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Coty to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.97.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE COTY opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Insider Transactions at Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 78.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Coty by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Coty by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

