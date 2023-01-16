JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,400 ($41.42) to GBX 3,600 ($43.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,550 ($31.07) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.64) to GBX 2,640 ($32.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($28.75) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,135.50 ($38.20).

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of LON:WIZZ traded up GBX 39.16 ($0.48) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,891.16 ($35.22). The stock had a trading volume of 87,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,292. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 1,320 ($16.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,867 ($59.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,230.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,017.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wizz Air

In other Wizz Air news, insider Charlotte Andsager purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,277 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £91,080 ($110,964.91). In other news, insider Charlotte Pedersen bought 185 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,307 ($28.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,267.95 ($5,199.74). Also, insider Charlotte Andsager bought 4,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,277 ($27.74) per share, for a total transaction of £91,080 ($110,964.91).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

