JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $285.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $274.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EL opened at $267.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $331.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

