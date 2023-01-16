JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys 473 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after buying an additional 258,396 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $400.37. 340,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,233. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.10 and a 200 day moving average of $392.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $467.08.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.