JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 373.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $42.42. 296,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,622. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

