JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Invests $56,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.26 and a 200-day moving average of $256.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

