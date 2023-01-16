JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Takes $35,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,953,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 35,034 shares during the period.

IWM traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $187.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,289,711. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $214.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.96 and its 200 day moving average is $179.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

