Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in January

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jumbo Price Performance

Jumbo stock remained flat at $19.24 during midday trading on Monday. Jumbo has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23.

Get Jumbo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jumbo in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of April 12, 2022, the company operated 82 stores, including 53 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 15 stores in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.