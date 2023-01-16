Kaspa Trading Up 35.8% This Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $105.52 million and $2.30 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,966,380,751 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,948,406,012 with 15,948,412,387.350779 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00609762 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,835,016.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

