Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $52.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FOCS. TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $519.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.38 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 38.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

See Also

