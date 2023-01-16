Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $94.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.62.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHW stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

