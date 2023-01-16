Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Down 78.8% in January

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the December 31st total of 52,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Kernel Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 262,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Kernel Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 562,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Kernel Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,600. Kernel Group has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

