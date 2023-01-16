KeyCorp Boosts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $30.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.08.

AXTA opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

