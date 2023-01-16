Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 248.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

