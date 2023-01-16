Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance
KFS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.17. 535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,089. The stock has a market cap of $197.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
