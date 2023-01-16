KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNOP. B. Riley decreased their target price on KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

KNOT Offshore Partners Cuts Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $67.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 146,072 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,539,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

