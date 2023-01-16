K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KPLUY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.73) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.86) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of KPLUY opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

