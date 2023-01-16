Lane Generational LLC Buys 2,867 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Lane Generational LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth $430,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at $224,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

URA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.14. 105,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,378. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $28.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.