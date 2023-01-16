Lane Generational LLC Buys 3,544 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lane Generational LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,182,000 after purchasing an additional 369,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,905,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,891 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.45. 32,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.58. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

