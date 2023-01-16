Lane Generational LLC Buys 45,959 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Lane Generational LLC increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,959 shares during the period. SilverCrest Metals accounts for 4.0% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC owned about 0.35% of SilverCrest Metals worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,423,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after buying an additional 276,183 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 367,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 359,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SILV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 918,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

