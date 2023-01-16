LINK Price Tops $47.76 on Top Exchanges (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. LINK has a total market cap of $321.63 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $47.76 or 0.00224061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LINK

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

