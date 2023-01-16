LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) & ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Financial Review

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LINKBANCORP and ConnectOne Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 1 2 0 2.67 ConnectOne Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

LINKBANCORP presently has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential downside of 1.85%. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.48%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than LINKBANCORP.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP 14.59% 4.97% 0.55% ConnectOne Bancorp 35.52% 12.23% 1.45%

Dividends

This table compares LINKBANCORP and ConnectOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LINKBANCORP and ConnectOne Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $20.64 million 6.51 $290,000.00 N/A N/A ConnectOne Bancorp $317.43 million 3.18 $130.35 million $3.02 8.51

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats LINKBANCORP on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Rating)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans. It also provides debit cards, mobile banking, card valet app, e-statements, ATMs, online banking and bill pay, and other services. The company operates through a main office located in Gratz, Pennsylvania, as well as bank offices located in Camp Hill, Gratz, Valley View, Harrisburg, Herndon, Lancaster, Pottsville, Trevorton, West Chester, and Minersville. Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts. It also provides consumer and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; other personal purpose loans; and commercial construction and real estate loans. In addition, the company offers check cards, ATM cards, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, treasury direct, automated clearing house origination, mobile banking by phone, safe deposit boxes, and remote deposit capture services. It operates through a network of eight banking offices in Bergen County, five banking offices in Union County, one banking office in Morris County, one office in Essex County, one office in Hudson County, one office in Monmouth County, one banking office in Manhattan in New York City, one office in Nassau County on Long Island, one in Astoria, and five branches in the Hudson Valley, as well as one financial center in West Palm Beach in Palm Beach County. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.