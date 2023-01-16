Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 153,925 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 153,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,710,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 244.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 62.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 750,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 288,416 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Freshpet by 41.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 212,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at about $1,632,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $61.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $118.77.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

