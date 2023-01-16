Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,060 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,746,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,501,000 after purchasing an additional 275,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 120,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 99,182 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $101.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.12.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

