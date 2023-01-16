Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after purchasing an additional 293,194 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 206,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 193.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,593 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $344.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.30.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $245.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

