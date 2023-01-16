Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 33,745 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,000. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,875 shares of company stock worth $4,515,149 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $420.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.33. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $422.68.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.