Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 33,470 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,470 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.72% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,775 shares in the company, valued at $27,436,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,068 shares of company stock worth $1,418,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN opened at $39.88 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $39.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

