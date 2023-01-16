Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 79,450 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its holdings in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 618,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,450 shares during the quarter. Sovos Brands comprises approximately 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,524,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 43,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $612,746.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,063,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,727,423.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 38,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $537,334.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,905,638.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 43,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $612,746.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,063,569 shares in the company, valued at $56,727,423.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

SOVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sovos Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

