Loom Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.04 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $53.74 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,002,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

