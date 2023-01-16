Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 262,323 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,323 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $75,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after buying an additional 236,802 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,350,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,048,063,000 after buying an additional 336,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.51. The company had a trading volume of 317,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,446,267. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $234.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.48 and its 200-day moving average is $156.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $353,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,367,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,061 shares of company stock worth $25,854,798. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

