Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,387 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $104,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 116.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $5.21 on Monday, reaching $290.87. 26,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,844. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.73. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.