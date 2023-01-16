Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,738 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $64,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.97. 242,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.69. The company has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

