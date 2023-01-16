Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $318.93 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,822,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 491,030 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of QUALCOMM worth $318,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.24. The stock had a trading volume of 281,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

