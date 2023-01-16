Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 112,065 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 112,065 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $124,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,010,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.57.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.47. The stock had a trading volume of 232,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,500. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day moving average of $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

