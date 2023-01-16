Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,611 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Norfolk Southern worth $67,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NSC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.13. 47,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.51. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

