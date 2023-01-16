Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $63.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.81 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.