LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $89.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.73 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

