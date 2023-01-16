MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$26.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$24.50 to C$26.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Pi Financial lowered shares of MAG Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.86.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$21.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 26.20. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$25.16.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.1794441 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,221,182. In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total transaction of C$354,827.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,256,488.14. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,221,182. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,310.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

