MaidSafeCoin Price Tops $0.13 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $57.27 million and $14,809.61 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 250.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00432931 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.83 or 0.30388547 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00755983 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.