Maker Hits One Day Trading Volume of $38.87 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Maker has a market cap of $672.44 million and $38.87 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $687.82 or 0.03301821 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003096 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00431421 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.58 or 0.30282606 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00781237 BTC.
Maker Token Profile
Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.
Buying and Selling Maker
