Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MFC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

