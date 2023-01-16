Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Purchases New Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. DLocal makes up about 0.0% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 16.5% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,980,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,531,000 after buying an additional 56,721 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 90,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $36.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 29.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

DLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. New Street Research downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

About DLocal

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Stories

