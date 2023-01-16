Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.11.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 4.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.43 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 179.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $94,081.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 71.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

