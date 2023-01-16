MARBLEX (MBX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $47.57 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00006235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $47.57 million and $1.49 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.34095147 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,603,322.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

