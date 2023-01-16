Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.3% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 137,324 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,062,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,145,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $375.52. The company had a trading volume of 168,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

