MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEG. National Bankshares cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.78.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Performance

TSE MEG traded up C$0.29 on Monday, hitting C$19.74. 551,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.85. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.