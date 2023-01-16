Metahero (HERO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $22.01 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.74 or 0.01424993 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007293 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016963 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.88 or 0.01782237 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00028281 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.